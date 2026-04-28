The first liquefied natural gas shipment since the Iran war began two months ago appeared to have crossed the Strait of Hormuz and exited the Persian Gulf, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The Mubaraz, which loaded LNG from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.’s Das Island facility in the UAE around early March, was passing the southern tip of India, the report said, citing ship-tracking data.

The tanker had been idling inside the Persian Gulf before it stopped sending a signal around March 31, according to the report.