At least seven ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours, in line with muted activity in recent days, Reuters reported on Monday, citing shipping data.

The vessels were mainly dry bulk ships and included ships leaving Iraqi ports and one dry bulk vessel from an Iranian port, according to Kpler ship tracking data and satellite analysis from SynMax.

The traffic represents a fraction of the average 140 daily passages before the Iran war began on February 28.