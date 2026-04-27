Iran designers reject ‘discriminatory’ tiered internet access
Iran’s Graphic Designers Society refused to make a collective request for the so-called “Internet Pro” access for its members, calling the tiered internet plan “discriminatory.” The association said in a statement that designers needed internet access amid the continuing shutdown but the IGDS board “decided not to submit such an unfair request to the relevant higher authorities on behalf of all members.” It said members could apply individually for the service, which it said carries a 10-fold higher tariff and a limited usage cap. The association also said free and affordable internet access was a public right and urged authorities to restore equal access for all.