Iran’s foreign minister has left Islamabad for Moscow to hold talks with senior Russian officials, according to the state news agency IRNA.
Abbas Araghchi will meet high-ranking officials in Moscow on Monday to discuss bilateral relations between Iran and Russia, as well as regional and international developments, IRNA reported.
Internet disruptions are causing daily losses of up to 50 trillion rials — equivalent to roughly $31 million, Jahangir Aghazadeh, head of the Internet and Data Transfer Commission at Tehran’s ICT Guild Organization said Sunday.
Aghazadeh added that about one-fifth of the workforce in digital companies faces potential layoffs.
The internet blackout in Iran has now reached 58 days and, according to NetBlocks, is unprecedented both in Iran and globally.
NetBlocks said on Sunday morning the disruption had exceeded 1,368 hours in its ninth week, adding that the restrictions continue to hinder independent reporting and documentation across the country.
TankerTrackers, a maritime intelligence firm that monitors global oil shipments, said on Sunday satellite imagery confirms the return of crude oil cargoes valued at about $1.05 billion to Iranian ports following rapid interdictions by the US Navy.
The US Coast Guard has seized an estimated $380 million worth of Iranian crude oil in the Indian Ocean, and the shipments appear to be heading toward the United States, it added.
President Donald Trump said Iran’s oil infrastructure could “explode” within three days if disruptions continue, describing a scenario in which blocked oil flows would trigger pressure buildup in pipelines and underground systems.
Trump said in remarks to Fox News that if oil cannot be transported, it continues to build up “mechanically and in the earth,” which could lead to a rupture or explosion that would permanently damage the system.
He added that even if rebuilt, the infrastructure would likely only recover to about “50%” of its current capacity, calling it a “very, very powerful” consequence.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left Pakistan for Moscow after holding consultations in Islamabad, state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.
Araghchi held a new round of talks with Pakistani officials during his visit, IRNA reported.
Iran’s ambassador to Russia also said the trip will include a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, adding Araghchi will discuss the latest developments on negotiations, the ceasefire and regional issues with Russian officials.
Iran conveyed written messages to the United States through Pakistan during Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s recent regional trip, IRGC-affiliated Fars news agency wrote Sunday.
The messages outlined Tehran’s red lines, including on nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz, and were not part of negotiations but an initiative to clarify its position, Fars added.
Araghchi is acting fully within defined red lines and his diplomatic mandate, the outlet said, citing informed sources.