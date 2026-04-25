US President Donald Trump on Friday extended a waiver of the Jones Act for another 90 days to ease fuel supply pressures amid high oil prices linked to the Iran war, the White House said.

The waiver suspends requirements that goods shipped between US ports be carried on US-built and flagged vessels, allowing foreign-flagged ships to transport oil, fuel and other commodities domestically.

White House assistant press secretary Taylor Rogers said the extension followed data showing increased supply reaching US ports more quickly under the initial waiver.