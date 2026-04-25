Iranian MP and head of parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Azizi said on Friday Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s visit to Pakistan is limited to bilateral issues and has no connection to nuclear negotiations.

"Just met with foreign journalists in Tehran and thanked them for coming to capture a true picture of our country. In the meeting, I made it clear that FM Araghchi’s trip to Pakistan is only for discussions on bilateral relations and he has no assignment related to nuclear talks, which remain one of Iran’s firm red lines," Azizi posted on X.