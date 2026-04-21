For two decades, the United States sought a durable nuclear settlement with Iran. Each failure strengthened the Islamic Republic. It deepened ties with Russia and China, expanded proxies from Iraq to the Red Sea, and built a missile and drone arsenal while burying key infrastructure underground—beyond inspection and reach.

The revelation of the Pickaxe Mountain facility in June 2025 ended ambiguity. In Washington and Jerusalem, red lines hardened into a single demand: effective surrender of Iran’s military-nuclear-industrial complex.

For all intents and purposes, the Khamenei–IRGC refusal of American–Israeli demands precipitated the February 28–April 8, 2026 conflict—the 40-day war. To outsiders, Tehran’s refusal appeared reckless. The regime, however, believed too much had been invested—in blood and treasure—to retreat without resistance.

With President Trump’s April 8 ceasefire declaration, a new round of diplomacy began in Islamabad (April 11–12, 2026). It lasted twenty-one hours and yielded nothing. Vice President Vance stated plainly that Iran had rejected American terms.

Reports indicated that senior IRGC figures, including Vahidi and Zolghadr, vetoed any concession. Authority was fractured; Ghalibaf’s delegation could not bind the state. The collapse exposed internal divisions and set the pattern ahead.

Tehran signalled its readiness to escalate—threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz, recover concealed arsenals, with strikes on Gulf monarchies’ energy infrastructure.

Trump ordered a naval blockade of Iranian ports. As both sides manoeuvred behind the scenes, Tehran’s April 17 declaration that the strait remained open was swiftly overtaken, as Washington seized upon it as evidence of capitulation while maintaining the blockade. Trump nevertheless indicated that talks would continue.

Yet Vice President Vance’s planned return to Islamabad has now been placed on hold after Tehran failed to respond to American negotiating positions. The diplomatic track is no longer merely fragile—it is suspended.

Even if revived at short notice, the underlying reality remains unchanged: any Iranian delegation would face the same internal veto, and any concession would deepen recent humiliations—the decapitation of senior leadership and the degradation of strategic infrastructure.

It is at sea that the confrontation sharpens.

Washington maintains that its blockade is a lawful belligerent measure under the law of armed conflict at sea, subject to effectiveness, proportionality, and notification as reflected in customary law and articulated in the San Remo Manual (1994).

Tehran, by contrast, operates under narrower constraints. Though not party to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982), it remains bound by customary international law.

Transit passage through the Strait of Hormuz—Articles 37–44 of UNCLOS—cannot be suspended, even in armed conflict, as affirmed in the Corfu Channel case (1949) and reflected in the 1958 Territorial Sea Convention. Any attempt to mine or disrupt the strait would violate both the law of the sea and the law of armed conflict at sea and fail the tests of necessity and proportionality under Article 51.

What once served Tehran as deterrence now operates as constraint. Geography, turned against it, has become Washington’s leverage.

That leverage is already being applied through calibrated force. The recent strike on the Toska vessel, confined to the engine room, demonstrated how force may be applied with precision and restraint at once. Restraint, therefore, has been calculation, not limitation. This is not indiscriminate destruction but controlled degradation.

During the 40-day war, US–Israeli strikes targeted steel, gas, and petrochemical hubs with precision. They may resort to that practice again.

There is precedent. During Operation Allied Force in Kosovo in 1999, NATO struck power plants, depriving Serbia of over seventy per cent of its electricity. The logic was calibrated escalation in the service of coercion.

Should negotiations fail, the next rungs are visible: precision strikes on power grids, bridges, and transport arteries. The Kosovo template may yet be reprised in the Persian Gulf.

Over the past year—across Ukraine, Gaza, and in dealings with China—President Trump has demonstrated a consistent posture: he neither retreats nor entertains settlements that suggest humiliation.

Lest we forget the chorus that once insisted President Trump would refrain from a prolonged conflict—that oil shocks would stay his hand, that he would restrain Israel, or that he would contrive accommodation with Tehran.

Events have ruthlessly overtaken these assumptions, leaving in their place a single, unambiguous note: the President now declares that the blockade “is absolutely destroying Iran” and will not be lifted until there is a “deal”—one he insists will be “far better” than the JCPOA.

Across the divide, Ghalibaf answers in a discordant key, rejecting negotiations “under the shadow of threats” while signalling preparation for escalation.

Trump is dividing and conquering on two fronts. He drives a lethal wedge between Ghalibaf’s faction—seeking a face-saving accommodation—and hardliners such as Vahidi and Zolghadr who command the instruments of force.

If Ghalibaf prevails, Trump imposes his terms and claims victory. If the hardliners purge him, they will be branded irredeemable extremists, and what remains of the regime will be subjected to decisive force. In either outcome, the structure of pressure favours Washington.

This is coercive diplomacy in its classical form. It draws from Thomas Schelling’s The Strategy of Conflict and Arms and Influence, fused with what Jeffrey Sonnenfeld describes as Trump’s “divide and conquer” doctrine—his so-called Ten Commandments.

A public commitment device raises audience costs and forces a stark binary: agreement or refusal. The “threat that leaves something to chance”—brinkmanship—is fully engaged. Each rung narrows retreat and magnifies miscalculation.

Contrary to prevailing punditry, the 40-day war has turned Tehran and Washington into adversaries locked in a contest of endurance. Attacks on regional energy infrastructure have eroded tolerance, while American resilience has diminished Iran’s deterrent card. What once compelled caution now invites pressure.

Vice President Vance’s journey to Islamabad has now been halted. If no credible Iranian response emerges, detonation will follow—not in metaphor, but in action. The United States and Israel may then treat the remaining IRGC leadership as beyond restraint—men whose decisions invite elimination rather than negotiation.

The outcome now narrows to a single choice: acceptance—or detonation.