Senate Democrats will force another vote on legislation seeking to limit US involvement in the war with Iran, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

“Tomorrow, Senate Democrats will force a fifth vote on our War Powers Resolution,” Schumer wrote on X.

“Senate Republicans cannot sit on the sidelines while our servicemembers are risking their lives on the frontlines. We will continue putting them on the record until the war ends or until enough of them find the courage to vote with us to end this war.”