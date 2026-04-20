US Central Command has released images showing American forces patrolling near the Iranian-flagged vessel M/V Touska after Marines boarded and seized the ship.

In a post on X on Monday, CENTCOM said US forces searched the vessel’s container cargo after it attempted to violate the US naval blockade.

The photos shared with the post show US personnel and vessels operating around the ship during the operation on April 20.

CENTCOM said the vessel was intercepted and boarded by US Marines before its cargo was inspected at sea.