Vance still in the United States, has not departed for Pakistan - Reuters
Vice President JD Vance remains in the United States and has not yet departed for Pakistan, Reuters reported citing an unnamed source on Monday.
Vice President JD Vance remains in the United States and has not yet departed for Pakistan, Reuters reported citing an unnamed source on Monday.
Iran has not changed its decision to abstain from upcoming negotiations with the United States in Pakistan, IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News reported citing informed sources on Monday.
Tasnim's report said that despite an announcement by President Donald Trump that Vice President JD Vance and a US delegation are en route to Islamabad, Tehran remains firm in its refusal to participate until specific preconditions are met.
A primary obstacle to the talks is the ongoing US naval blockade of Iranian ports, the report said. The report added that this issue has been conveyed to Washington via a Pakistani mediator, who confirmed that the matter was raised directly with Trump.
In addition to the blockade, the report cited "excessive demands" in messages exchanged with the American side, leading Iranian officials to conclude that there is no "clear horizon" for a successful agreement.
The Iranian delegation believes that unless the US adopts a more realistic approach and abandons "miscalculations" that led to military setbacks, any further discussion would be a "waste of time."
The report added that Iranian forces remain prepared for potential military confrontation and "to punish the US once again" should diplomacy fail.
President Donald Trump said on Monday that Israel never talked him into going to war with Iran.
"Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did," he said in a post on Truth Social.
"Just like the results in Venezuela, which the media doesn’t like talking about, the results in Iran will be amazing - And if Iran’s new leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future!" he added.
US President Donald Trump said he would be willing to meet senior Iranian leaders if a breakthrough is achieved in talks, the New York Post reported on Monday.
“We’re supposed to have the talks,” Trump said, adding he believes “nobody’s playing games” at this stage.
A US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance is expected to arrive in Islamabad within hours for the negotiations, the report said.
Kuwait has declared force majeure on some crude and refined product shipments after disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz hindered deliveries, Bloomberg News reported.
State-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp. informed customers it was invoking contractual clauses allowing it to delay shipments, the report said.
The move is not expected to halt supplies completely, and Reuters could not independently verify the report.
The United Arab Emirates said it has dismantled a group accused of planning attacks and undermining national stability, adding that those arrested were linked to Iran.
State security authorities said the group was involved in covert activities aimed at harming national unity and carried out recruitment through secret meetings.
Investigations showed the group had connections to Iran’s system of governance and maintained contacts with external actors, authorities said.
Officials said members also raised funds and sought to influence young people, with the aim of advancing agendas aligned with foreign interests.
The UAE said it would continue to act firmly against threats to national security.