Iran has not changed its decision to abstain from upcoming negotiations with the United States in Pakistan, IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News reported citing informed sources on Monday.

Tasnim's report said that despite an announcement by President Donald Trump that Vice President JD Vance and a US delegation are en route to Islamabad, Tehran remains firm in its refusal to participate until specific preconditions are met.

A primary obstacle to the talks is the ongoing US naval blockade of Iranian ports, the report said. The report added that this issue has been conveyed to Washington via a Pakistani mediator, who confirmed that the matter was raised directly with Trump.

In addition to the blockade, the report cited "excessive demands" in messages exchanged with the American side, leading Iranian officials to conclude that there is no "clear horizon" for a successful agreement.

The Iranian delegation believes that unless the US adopts a more realistic approach and abandons "miscalculations" that led to military setbacks, any further discussion would be a "waste of time."

The report added that Iranian forces remain prepared for potential military confrontation and "to punish the US once again" should diplomacy fail.