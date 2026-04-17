"The US will get all nuclear ‘dust’ created by our great B-2 bombers," US President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social, referring to Iran's 400 kg of highly enriched uranium stockpile.

"No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form," he added, hours after a report by Axios said the US and Iran are negotiating a three-page plan to end the war, including a proposal for Washington to release $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds in exchange for Tehran giving up its stockpile.

Trump also denied that a deal with Iran would be linked to Lebanon, but said "the US will, separately, work with Lebanon and deal with the Hezbollah situation in an appropriate manner. Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer."

"They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the USA. Enough is enough!!!"