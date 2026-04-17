"President Trump is directly talking to the Iranians. He is negotiating himself," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told Fox News.

"He was on the phone with the Iranians a couple of days ago, and it got rather sporty to the point that President Trump loudly told Iran what would happen if they keep playing games. He actually lost his voice," Graham, an ally of Trump, said.

"I'd hate to be the Iranian on the receiving end of that. So President Trump is now directly involved in the negotiations."