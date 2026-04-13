The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said maritime access restrictions affecting Iranian ports and coastal areas came into force at 1400 UTC on April 13, 2026.
The advisory said the measures apply to vessels of all flags engaging with Iranian ports, oil terminals, or coastal facilities, and encompass the entirety of Iran’s coastline, including energy infrastructure.
UKMTO said formal details, including enforcement provisions and exemptions, would be issued through official Notices to Mariners.
Transit through the Strait of Hormuz to or from non-Iranian destinations has not been reported to be impeded, although vessels may encounter military presence, directed communications, or right-of-visit procedures during passage, the advisory added.
Neutral vessels currently within Iranian ports have been granted a limited grace period to depart, UKMTO said.
Mariners operating in the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman, and adjacent waters were advised to maintain heightened situational awareness, ensure maximum bridge readiness, and exercise caution in bridge-to-bridge VHF communications.