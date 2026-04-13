A member of the Iranian parliament's energy committee said on Monday that a proposed parliamentary bill on the security of the Strait of Hormuz could change transit regulations in the Persian Gulf.

Jalil Mokhtar said the draft legislation, titled the “Strategic Action for the Security of the Strait of Hormuz,” aims to redefine passage rules through the key waterway.

He added that collecting tolls in Iranian rials for piloting and ensuring the safety of vessels, or using currencies such as China’s yuan and even cryptocurrencies in energy transactions, would signal the “weakening of US financial dominance” and the “beginning of the path toward de-dollarization.”