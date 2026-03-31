Damage in Saudi Arabia's Al-Kharj from drone interception debris
Saudi civil defense reported on Monday falling fragments from a drone interception caused limited material damage to six houses in Al-Kharj governorate with no injuries.
Saudi civil defense reported on Monday falling fragments from a drone interception caused limited material damage to six houses in Al-Kharj governorate with no injuries.
Secondary explosions erupted early Tuesday at an Iranian army ammunition depot near Mount Safa in Esfahan, one of the country’s largest munitions storage sites, following a strike on military positions, a citizen who sent footage to Iran International reported.
The video shows plumes of smoke and fire as emergency teams respond to the blasts, highlighting the scale of the attack on the strategic facility.
Iran’s Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref on Monday posted a message warning about the presence of US troops on Kharg Island in Iran.
"Trump can decide to send troops to Kharg but bringing them back is no longer his decision because no one returns home from hell," the post said.
Iran International received footage of a bright, luminous cloud followed by a mushroom‑shaped explosion from an attack on Iranian military sites in Esfahan on Monday.
CBS evening news on Monday reported the US has hundreds of special operations forces in the middle east as president Trump threatens to take the oil in Iran with ground forces possibly used to seize vital infrastructure.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that increasing oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz could help reduce pressure on global oil prices.
Speaking on "Fox & Friends," Bessent said the United States is helping offset a global supply deficit of 10 to 12 million barrels per day. He cited recent moves, including a coordinated release of 400 million barrels from strategic reserves and temporary sanctions relief on Iranian and Russian oil, as measures easing supply concerns.
Bessent added that the US may eventually assume control of the strait to ensure freedom of navigation.