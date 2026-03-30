US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States distinguishes between the Iranian people and their leadership, and expressed hope for change, while warning Washington was prepared if that does not happen.

“The people of Iran are incredible people. The people who lead them are the problem,” Rubio said in an interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s Good Morning America on Monday.

He added, “If there are new people now in charge with a more reasonable vision of the future, it would be good news for the entire world. But we must be prepared if that isn’t the case.”

Contacts and diplomacy

Rubio said the US was engaged in indirect contacts with Iranian figures through intermediaries and was testing whether they could deliver change.

“There are messages being relayed back and forth… including through intermediaries,” he said, adding some individuals were “saying some of the right things privately.”

He said it remained unclear whether those figures had the authority to act.

Military objectives remain central

Rubio said US operations aimed to degrade Iran’s military capabilities, including its navy, missile launchers and weapons production.

“We are destroying Iran’s navy… their missile launchers by a significant percentage… and we’re going to wipe out their defense industrial base,” he said.

He added the US was “on or ahead of schedule” and expected to meet its goals “in a matter of weeks, not months.”

Rubio said Iran would not be allowed to control the Strait of Hormuz, calling such a move unacceptable.

“That will never be allowed to happen,” he said, adding President Donald Trump had multiple options available.