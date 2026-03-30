Saudi air defenses intercept four ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh
Saudi ministry of defense announced on Monday its forces intercepted and destroyed four ballistic missiles launched toward the Riyadh region.
Saudi ministry of defense announced on Monday its forces intercepted and destroyed four ballistic missiles launched toward the Riyadh region.
Gulf allies including Saudi Arabia and UAE are privately pressing president Trump to continue the war against Iran until Tehran is decisively weakened or its leadership changes, Associated Press reported on Monday.
"The diplomat said Saudi Arabia has argued to the US that ending the war now won’t produce a “good deal,” one guaranteeing security for Iran’s Arab neighbors," the report said.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday the Iranian people deserve better leadership than the clerical regime and the US would not be heartbroken by a change in leadership but that was not the objective of the operation Epic Fury.
"Do we think the people of Iran deserve better leadership than what they've gotten from the clerical regime? 100%. Would we be heartbroken if there was a change in leadership? Absolutely not... But that was not the objective of this operation," Rubio said in an interview with Al-Jazeera.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized NATO allies for failing to support Washington during the war in Iran, according to CBS News, after remarks he made in an interview with Al Jazeera.
"But if NATO is just about us defending Europe if they're attacked, but then denying us basing rights when we need them, that's not a very good arrangement," Rubio said.
Rubio singled out Spain, accusing its government of blocking US military aircraft involved in the conflict from using its airspace.
The United Arab Emirates on Monday condemned a terrorist plot in Bahrain that authorities say was thwarted, reaffirming its support for the kingdom’s security and stability.
In a statement, the UAE’s foreign ministry denounced the planned attack and expressed solidarity with Bahrain, backing measures taken to counter threats and maintain stability.
Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf appeared to dismiss comments by US President Donald Trump that his administration was in talks with him and that Iran had accepted most of the 15-point US proposal.
“The enemy promotes its desires as news while threatening our nation at the same time. Big mistake,” Ghalibaf wrote on X.
“If they hit one, they'll take several back. God willing, the people of Iran, under the leadership of the Supreme Leader, will make the enemy regret the aggression and reclaim their rights,” he added.
Trump told the New York Post earlier in the day he would soon determine whether Ghalibaf was willing to work with Washington.