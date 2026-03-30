An opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal on Monday argues that the United States may already have achieved significant objectives in its ongoing conflict with Iran, even as uncertainty remains about the broader outcome.

The author says strict limitations in public knowledge make it hard to assess true progress in the war and cautions against overconfidence in claims of success.

"In the same way, to declare now that it is already won or lost is merely to affirm one’s prior and continuing political and ideological prejudices, delivered to an audience that wants to hear nothing else," the piece said.