Blasts and air activity were heard in several Iranian provinces on Saturday, according to eyewitness accounts sent to Iran International.

A heavy explosion was reported at 1:15 p.m. in the Tehranpars area in eastern Tehran, with the blast shaking windows and glass.

Fighter jet sounds were heard at 1:00 p.m. in Chaboksar, in Gilan province in the north.

In Bushehr, in southern Iran, an area near the sixth tactical air base was targeted in an airstrike at about 2:00 p.m.

Bam, in Kerman province in southeastern Iran, was also reported to have been targeted at 11:00 a.m., with air defense activity heard again at around 1:00 p.m.