The United Arab Emirates said on Saturday its air defense systems were actively engaging missile and drone threats coming from Iran.

The defense ministry said sounds heard in different parts of the country were the result of ongoing operations by UAE air defenses against ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

Figures released by the UAE Ministry of Defense showed its air defenses had intercepted 20 ballistic missiles and 37 drones in the latest wave of attacks, while cumulative totals since the start of hostilities reached 398 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,872 drones.