UAE air defenses intercept 15 missiles and 11 drones from Iran
The United Arab Emirates’ air defense systems intercepted 15 ballistic missiles and 11 drones launched from Iran on Thursday, the UAE Ministry of Defense said, as part of an ongoing wave of attacks.
"Since the start of the Iranian assaults, UAE air defenses have engaged 372 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,826 drones," UAE defense ministry posted on X.
"The attacks have killed two UAE service members and a Moroccan civilian contractor, along with eight foreign nationals from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Palestine and India," the post said. "Another 169 people were injured, ranging from minor to severe, including nationals from more than 25 countries."