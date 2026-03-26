US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Thursday Washington hopes to resolve the conflict with Iran without further military action, adding that pressure from US troop deployments could influence Tehran’s leadership.

Speaking to Fox News, Johnson said Iranian leaders appeared to have taken note of President Donald Trump’s “resolve” and the US military buildup in the region.

"We have a build up of troops there, because we're trying to point that out to them, and I think it'll have the desired effect. It should not be necessary. I hope that it's not. I hope this resolves soon," Johnson said.

"That the desire of Congress, again, so we don't have to take further action. We're still in the the 60 day mark of this operation, the president's well within his legal authority to do this. And he did it as a defensive strike because of an eminent threat, and that's what we had to do," he added.