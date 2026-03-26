US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was pausing strikes on Iran’s energy plants for 10 days at Tehran’s request, adding that talks were going well.

“As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

“Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well,” he added.