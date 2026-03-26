Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal says Americans should be “shocked and fearful” at the prospect of US troops being deployed to Iran, describing it as one of the most dangerous military scenarios in recent history.

Speaking to reporters at the Capitol, the Senate Armed Services Committee member said thousands of troops are already heading to the region.

“Americans should be shocked and fearful by the prospect of American sons and daughters on the ground in Iran, in the most risky and perilous situation in recent military history,” he added.

Blumenthal also criticized the administration’s handling of the conflict, saying classified briefings have left lawmakers confused.

“I come away from them knowing less than when I went into them, because they are so confusing, muddled and chaotic in the presentation of objectives of this war,” he said.