Iran’s Revolutionary Guards navy commander Alireza Tangsiri was targeted in Bandar Abbas, Israeli media reported, citing an official.
The official said Tangsiri was responsible for the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
Several explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, on Thursday following US-Israeli strikes on a part of the city, the Hormozgan governor’s office said.
Meanwhile, a video received by Iran International on Thursday showed the aftermath of a building that collapsed after being hit in a US-Israeli strike in Bandar Abbas.
China urged all parties on Thursday to work toward launching peace talks to end the Iran war.
“The pressing priority is to actively promote peace talks, seize the opportunity of peace and promote the cessation of the war,” foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said.
He added that countries should “create conditions for starting truly meaningful and sincere peace talks.”
South Korean ships would be able to pass through the Strait of Hormuz if coordination was made, Iran’s ambassador to Seoul said on Thursday.
Saeed Kouzehchi said South Korea was not considered an enemy country.
He did not give a clear answer when asked about the safe passage of Korean ships linked to US companies.
Two people were killed and three others were injured in Abu Dhabi on Thursday after debris fell following the interception of a ballistic missile.
The Abu Dhabi Media Office said the incident occurred on Sweihan Road and also damaged several vehicles.
The identities of those killed had not yet been confirmed, it said.
Authorities urged the public to rely on official sources and avoid spreading unverified information.
Germany was ready to help secure any peace agreement between the United States and Iran, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday.
"We are ready to secure any peace," Pistorius said during a meeting with Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles.
"If it comes to a point where we have a ceasefire we will discuss every kind of operation to secure the peace and especially the freedom of navigation in the Hormuz Strait," he said.