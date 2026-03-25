Britain condemned Iranian missile and drone attacks and urged Tehran to halt its actions in a statement to the UN Human Rights Council on Wednesday.

“Iran must cease its assaults on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbours,” the UK’s human rights ambassador Eleanor Sanders said.

She also condemned attacks on commercial vessels and energy infrastructure and said Iran’s actions were “endangering civilians, destabilising the region, and threatening the global economy.”

“De-escalation is the only way forward,” she said, calling on Iran to stop its attacks immediately.