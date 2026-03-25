Iranian authorities have arrested 50 people in the northern Mazandaran province for allegedly sending information about military and security sites to the Persian-language broadcasters Iran International and Manoto, IRGC- affiliated Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

The arrests were made by the police intelligence organization in the province since the start of the war.

The report said the suspects were identified through surveillance and technical intelligence measures.

It also said arrests were being carried out across the country, including in villages and remote areas, and warned that those detained would face severe punishment.