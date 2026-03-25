Saudi forces intercept ballistic missile targeting Eastern Region
The Saudi Ministry of Defense said on Teusday it detected and destroyed a ballistic missile directed toward the Eastern Region.
The Saudi Ministry of Defense said on Teusday it detected and destroyed a ballistic missile directed toward the Eastern Region.
The United States and Israel have granted temporary immunity to Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf during ongoing negotiations, according to a report by Channel 14.
The immunity is said to be valid for at least five days while talks with Tehran continue, though there has been no official confirmation from US, Israeli or Iranian authorities.
Israel’s government approved a plan on Tuesday to allocate land in Jerusalem for a permanent US embassy, following a proposal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior ministers.
Officials said the move builds on Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocate the embassy, calling it a sign of strong US-Israel ties.
France’s president Emmanuel Macron said he spoke with Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian and urged Tehran to end attacks in the region and engage in negotiations.
“I stressed the absolute necessity of ending unacceptable attacks against countries in the region, preserving energy and civilian infrastructure, and restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” Macron said on X.
"I called on Iran to engage in good faith negotiations to open a path toward de-escalation and provide a framework to address the expectations of the international community regarding Iran’s nuclear and ballistic program, as well as its regional destabilizing activities," he added.
Macron said he alsourged Iran to allow the return French nationals Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris as soon as possible.
US President Donald Trump’s administration has conveyed 15 of conditions to Iran for ending the war, Israel's Channel 12 reported.
The report specified 14 of the 15 demands and benefits that the US has conveyed to Iran, citing a Western source.
Trump’s advisers Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff have developed a proposal centered on a monthlong ceasefire, during which the sides would work toward the 15-point agreement, according to the report.
The conditions include dismantling Iran’s nuclear capabilities, banning uranium enrichment on its territory and requiring Tehran to hand over its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to the International Atomic Energy Agency.
They also include dismantling key nuclear facilities at Natanz, Isfahan and Fordo, granting full access to the IAEA, abandoning regional proxy activity and halting support for allied armed groups.
Other demands include keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, limiting Iran’s missile program in range and quantity and restricting any future missile use to self-defense.
In return, Iran would receive full sanctions relief, US support for its civilian nuclear program including electricity generation at the Bushehr plant and the removal of the “snapback” mechanism.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran informed it that a projectile hit the premises of the Bushehr nuclear power plant on Tuesday, with no damage reported to the facility.
“According to Iran, there was no damage to the NPP itself nor injuries to staff, and the condition of the plant is normal,” the IAEA said in a post on X.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi “reiterates call for maximum restraint to avoid nuclear safety risks during conflict,” it added.