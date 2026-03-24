Qatar is working “very closely” with the United States to help bring about an end to the war with Iran, foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said.

Speaking at a press briefing in Doha, Al-Ansari said Qatar remains in close contact with Washington and is focused on supporting diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

He added that Doha is not directly mediating between the United States and Iran but supports “all formal and informal diplomatic channels” aimed at ending the war.