US Marines due in Middle East on Friday - WSJ
Thousands of US Marines are due to arrive in the Middle East on Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two US officials, the same day President Donald Trump has set as a deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
The newspaper said the Japan-based amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, the amphibious landing dock USS New Orleans and about 2,200 Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit are set to enter the area of responsibility of US Central Command on Friday.
According to the report, it would take several more days for the unit to reach the Strait of Hormuz.