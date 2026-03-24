Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi signaled readiness to move toward a deal in a phone call with US envoy Steve Witkoff, Ynet reported.

Citing people familiar with the conversation, the report said Araghchi told US counterparts that Iran had approval from new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei to “close the issue quickly” provided Tehran’s conditions were met.

It said the call, which also involved the other US envoys Jared Kushner, reflected ongoing contacts despite Iran’s public denial of negotiations after US President Donald Trump said he had had productive talks with Iran.

The report said gaps between the sides remained significant and added that Israel was not part of the talks and learned of them through other sources.