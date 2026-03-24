Iran has toughened its negotiating stance and would demand major concessions from the United States in any talks to end the war, three senior sources in Tehran told Reuters.

The sources said Iran would seek guarantees against future attacks, compensation for losses and control over the Strait of Hormuz, and would refuse limits on its ballistic missile program.

They added there have been no direct US-Iran talks, despite President Donald Trump saying discussions had taken place, while Israeli officials view a deal as unlikely.