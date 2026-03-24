Pakistan ready to host US-Iran talks, PM Sharif says
Pakistan is ready to host talks between the US and Iran to help resolve the Middle East conflict, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday.
Pakistan is ready to host talks between the US and Iran to help resolve the Middle East conflict, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday.
Iran has toughened its negotiating stance and would demand major concessions from the United States in any talks to end the war, three senior sources in Tehran told Reuters.
The sources said Iran would seek guarantees against future attacks, compensation for losses and control over the Strait of Hormuz, and would refuse limits on its ballistic missile program.
They added there have been no direct US-Iran talks, despite President Donald Trump saying discussions had taken place, while Israeli officials view a deal as unlikely.
A young Baha’i detainee in Iran has been subjected to torture and mock executions and is at serious risk, a rights group said on Tuesday.
The Baha’i International Community said Payvand Naeimi, held in Kerman since his arrest during protests in January, had endured prolonged interrogations, forced confessions and at least two mock hangings in custody.
It said Naeimi had been accused of involvement in unrest and other crimes, including the killing of Basij members, despite being in custody at the time of the alleged incident.
The group said he remains in solitary confinement without access to medical care, adding that the pressure on him appeared aimed at forcing false confessions.
Iran has stopped natural gas exports to Turkey following an Israeli strike on the South Pars gas field, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Turkey sourced about 14% of its gas from Iran last year, the report said, adding Ankara continues to receive supplies from Russia and Azerbaijan and can draw on existing storage.
It was not clear how long the halt in Iranian supplies would last, Bloomberg said, noting the Turkish Energy Ministry declined to comment.
Israel struck the South Pars field on March 18, and Iran later launched retaliatory attacks on energy facilities in the Persian Gulf region.
Iran’s armed forces will continue their current path until they achieves full victory, said the commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.
Abdolrahim Mousavi Abdollahi added that the armed forces remained fully committed to defending the country under the leadership of the country’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
He also said the United States and its allies had failed in their aims and were now seeking a way out of the war.
“US President Donald Trump has come to understand the realities on the ground and become trapped in the quagmire of war after failing to achieve his objectives, and has turned to the leaders of some countries in a bid to exit the war,” Abdollahi said.
Lebanon has revoked its approval for Iran’s designated ambassador and ordered him to leave the country by March 29, Lebanon’s LBCI reported.
The report said Lebanon declared Mohammad Reza Sheibani persona non grata and informed Iran’s chargé d’affaires of the decision.
Lebanon also recalled its ambassador to Iran for consultations, citing what it described as a breach of diplomatic norms by Tehran.