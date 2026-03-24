Security deployments, Basij patrols and checkpoints were reported in several parts of Iran from late Sunday into early Monday, according to eyewitness accounts sent to Iran International.

In Tehran, security forces were reported stationed in Park-e Shahed, with a possible checkpoint expected in the Sardar Jangal area. Witnesses also said white Samand cars with green license plates were moving through the city after removing their plates and marking the vehicles as “Basij Patrol,” creating a heavy security atmosphere.

In Arak, in Iran’s central Markazi province, nighttime checkpoints were reported at the entrances to the industrial town.

In Rudsar, a city in Gilan province on the Caspian coast, checkpoints were said to be in place at all entrances to the city. In Sari, the capital of Mazandaran province in northern Iran, witnesses reported that IRGC forces and equipment were moved from Imam Square to the Red Crescent building on Imam Reza Boulevard.