Iranian lawmaker Fadahossein Maleki warned on Monday that US infrastructure in the region would be destroyed if President Donald Trump follows through on threats against Iran.

“In the event Trump’s threat is carried out, all US infrastructure in the region will be destroyed,” Maleki, a member of parliament’s national security commission, said, according to state media.

He added that the United States and Trump “did not have a specific strategy” in attacking Iran.

Trump has said Washington would strike Iranian power plants if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.