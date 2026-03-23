US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States and Iran have “major points of agreement” following recent discussions.

“We have had strong talks,” Trump said, adding that “they want to make a deal, we want to make a deal too.”

He said talks continued into Sunday evening and involved officials including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Trump added that “if they carry through, will end conflict,” but said “we’ll see where talks lead.”