Iran’s deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said threats to target the country’s power plants and vital infrastructure violate international law and would be met with a proportional response.

“Any attack on Iran’s vital infrastructure will be met with a proportional countermeasure,” Gharibabadi said in a post on X Sunday.

“An open threat to target power plants and vital infrastructure … is directed at civilian objects,” he added.

He said such actions would amount to war crimes and warned that responsibility for any further escalation would lie with those initiating it.