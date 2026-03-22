UK Housing Secretary Steve Reed said there is no assessment supporting claims that Iran plans to strike European capitals or has the capability to do so
The comments came after Israeli officials said Iran had fired a long-range missile toward Diego Garcia and warned that European cities could also be within range.
"We have systems and defenses in place that keep the United Kingdom safe, and that will continue to happen, but the PM has been crystal clear about this war,” Reed told Sky News's Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips program.
"We didn't join the war, we're not going to be dragged into this war, but we will take necessary defensive action to protect British interests, British people, or our allies across the region.”
Diego Garcia lies about 3,800 km (2,360 miles) from Iran, while the distance between Iran and the United Kingdom is roughly 4,400–5,000 km (2,700–3,100 miles), depending on the reference points used.
Iran’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday that the armed forces and the ministry would continue what it called “uninterrupted combat” until the enemy comes to a complete halt and surrenders.
Defense Ministry spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik said the Islamic Republic has the capability to target any source of threat against it, “even beyond Israel,” anywhere in the region.
Multiple overnight attacks targeted a US diplomatic and logistics center at Baghdad’s International Airport, Iraqi security officials said.
A senior official said eight separate attacks using rockets and drones were carried out until dawn, with some projectiles landing near the base.
Another official put the number of strikes at six, while a police source said a rocket launcher was later discovered in a district near the airport.
Israel’s Health Ministry said 303 people were taken to hospitals in the past 24 hours as a result of the conflict with Iran and Hezbollah.
Eight were in serious condition, 29 in moderate condition and 256 in good condition, while 20 people were treated for anxiety.
The ministry said 4,564 people have been hospitalized since the start of the conflict.
Iran’s internet blackout has entered its 23rd day, leaving the country isolated from the outside world for more than 528 hours, internet monitoring group NetBlocks said.
The group said the state-imposed shutdown, now in its fourth week, is adding to the wartime strain on millions of civilians who lack access to independent information and alerts.