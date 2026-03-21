Any US military action against Iran’s Kharg Island could trigger a sweeping escalation, including disruption of security at the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait as well as further attacks on regional energy facilities, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News said citing a military source.

The source said that if Washington follows through on threats to invade the strategic oil hub, Iran would respond with measures “unprecedented” compared to developments over the past three weeks of conflict.

The source warned that targeting other critical waterways, including the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Red Sea, is among the options under consideration by Iran and its allied forces, suggesting the confrontation could expand well beyond the Strait of Hormuz.

The source said an attack on Kharg could temporarily disrupt Iran’s oil production and trigger retaliatory actions against energy infrastructure across the region, escalating risks for global markets.

He also said that US forces would be unable to secure the island in the event of an attack and could face losses “unprecedented since World War II,” underscoring the potential scale of escalation.