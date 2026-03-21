India's foreign minister speaks with Iranian counterpart about Iran war
Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said on Saturday that he spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi about the latest developments amid the Iran war.
Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said on Saturday that he spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi about the latest developments amid the Iran war.
Any US military action against Iran’s Kharg Island could trigger a sweeping escalation, including disruption of security at the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait as well as further attacks on regional energy facilities, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News said citing a military source.
The source said that if Washington follows through on threats to invade the strategic oil hub, Iran would respond with measures “unprecedented” compared to developments over the past three weeks of conflict.
The source warned that targeting other critical waterways, including the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Red Sea, is among the options under consideration by Iran and its allied forces, suggesting the confrontation could expand well beyond the Strait of Hormuz.
The source said an attack on Kharg could temporarily disrupt Iran’s oil production and trigger retaliatory actions against energy infrastructure across the region, escalating risks for global markets.
He also said that US forces would be unable to secure the island in the event of an attack and could face losses “unprecedented since World War II,” underscoring the potential scale of escalation.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian proposed creating a regional security framework made up of West Asian countries to preserve peace and stability without foreign interference, Iran’s embassy in India said on Saturday.
The proposal came in a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a statement posted by the embassy on X. The statement said Pezeshkian also told Modi that ending the war required an immediate halt to US and Israeli attacks and guarantees they would not be repeated.
The embassy said Pezeshkian urged BRICS, under India’s rotating presidency, to play an independent role in stopping what he described as “aggression against Iran.”
Israel’s military said on Saturday that it carried out overnight strikes in Tehran targeting facilities tied to Iran’s ballistic missile production and several air defense systems.
The targets included a central IRGC compound used for the production and development of missile components, a storage site for missile production parts, a defense ministry facility responsible for missile fuel production and another site producing ballistic missile components, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.
The strikes significantly damaged Iran’s ability to keep producing key ballistic missile components at those sites, according to the statement.
It said the attacks were part of a broader phase aimed at expanding damage to Iran’s military capabilities and that strikes on weapons production facilities would continue.
A group of Western and regional countries condemned Iran’s attacks on commercial vessels and civilian infrastructure and its effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, in a joint statement released by the United Arab Emirates.
The joint statement was signed by the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, Canada, South Korea, New Zealand, Denmark, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Czechia, Romania, Bahrain, Lithuania, and Australia.
The statement called on Iran to immediately stop threats, mining, drone and missile attacks, and attempts to block commercial shipping.
“We express our deep concern about the escalating conflict. We call on Iran to cease immediately its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks and other attempts to block the Strait to commercial shipping, and to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2817,” it read.
The countries said freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law and warned that disruptions to shipping and energy supply chains pose a threat to global security.
“The effects of Iran’s actions will be felt by people in all parts of the world, especially the most vulnerable,” said the statement.
The countries further called for an immediate moratorium on attacks targeting civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas facilities, and said they were ready to support efforts to ensure safe passage through the strait.
The statement also welcomed coordinated releases of strategic oil reserves and pledged support for countries most affected by the disruption.
The head of US Central Command said American forces have struck more than 8,000 targets in Iran since the start of the war, adding that Iran’s military capabilities are steadily weakening.
“So far, we’ve struck over 8,000 military targets, including 130 Iranian vessels, constituting the largest elimination of a navy over a 3-week period since World War II,” Adm. Brad Cooper said, adding Iran’s navy is no longer operating, its aircraft are grounded, and its ability to launch missiles and drones has sharply declined.