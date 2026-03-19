Lebanon says it will work to end Iranian influence
Lebanon’s foreign minister said the government is moving to end Iranian influence in the country, during an emergency meeting in Riyadh, according to Lebanese media on Thursday.
Youssef Raggi said Iran’s actions pose a threat to states that have pursued de-escalation, warning of the risks of continued escalation.
“The government is proceeding with efforts to free Lebanon from Iranian influence,” he said, adding that authorities would continue taking decisions to protect sovereignty.