Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff said General Ebrahim Jabbari “has no responsibility in the IRGC,” contradicting an earlier report by IRGC-affiliated Fars News that described him as an adviser to the force’s chief commander.
In a statement, the military rejected comments attributed to Jabbari especially in a recent interview with Al Jazeera, saying, “The statements made by Ebrahim Jabbari lack credibility due to insufficient access to information and are denied."
"He currently holds no position in the IRGC and has been retired for some time.”
"The United States cannot gain control over the Strait of Hormuz," Jabbari told Al Jazeera, adding that "the warehouses are full of missiles, drones, and military equipment."
Jabbari has been appearing on Iran's state TV over the past few weeks, threatening the United States and Israel as well as Iran's Arab neighbors.