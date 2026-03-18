Several phases of Iran’s South Pars gas field were struck in US-Israeli attack, a local official said on Wednesday, according to Fars news agency.

The governor of Asaluyeh said some facilities were taken out of operation to stop the fire from spreading.

He said the situation was under control and firefighting teams were working to contain the blaze, while a crisis unit had been set up to coordinate the response.

No casualties have been reported so far, he added.