He made the comments during the foreign ministry’s final press conference of the Iranian calendar year, also attended by ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei.

“We don’t ask for ceasefire, but this war must end, in a way that our enemies never again think about repeating such attacks,” Araghchi said, adding that Iran was prepared to continue the fight as long as necessary.

He said Iran had endured a difficult year but had resisted what he described as attempts by its adversaries to force Tehran into an unconditional surrender.

“They now understand what kind of nation they are dealing with,” Araghchi said, adding that Iran was ready to “take the war wherever necessary.”

‘Strait of Hormuz is open but under Iran’s control’

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said the Strait of Hormuz had not been closed despite tensions, but Iran was controlling ship movements through the strategic waterway.

“Ships from some countries passed through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.

He added that Iran has “always been the guardian of the Strait of Hormuz and the safe passage of ships.”

The spokesman said heightened security measures in the strait were a response to what he described as a war imposed on Iran.

‘US assets in region could be targeted’

Baghaei also warned that Iran could strike US military assets located in regional countries if those facilities were used for attacks against Iran.

He said Tehran had warned regional states months earlier not to allow their territory to be used for military operations against Iran.

“We have no hostility toward regional countries,” Baghaei said. “What we target are American bases and assets.”

Since the war began, Iran has launched missiles and drones against targets across much of the Middle East, striking or threatening sites in countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman and Iraq.

‘Iran never trusted US’

Baghaei said Iran had never trusted the United States during diplomatic negotiations and had conducted talks in what he described as an atmosphere of “absolute distrust.”

Iran entered the negotiations with “open eyes,” he said, accusing Washington of ultimately undermining diplomacy.

Tehran had engaged in talks in part to demonstrate to the international community that it was not responsible for the conflict, he added.

‘EU calls to end war are ridiculous’

Baghaei also rejected calls from European leaders for Iran to end the conflict, saying it was unreasonable to ask a country under attack to halt the war.

“Asking a country that has been attacked militarily to end the war is ridiculous,” he said. “Iran did not start this war.”

He made the comments in response to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who said on Friday that Berlin was pursuing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict with Iran, warning that a prolonged war poses serious risks to European security and economic interests.

‘False flag ops in California’

The Iranian spokesman also suggested that claims by US officials that Iranian drones could reach the US West Coast might be laying the groundwork for a “false flag” operation.

He said Iranian drones did not have the range to travel from the Persian Gulf to California and accused Washington and Israel of previously using such tactics.

Iran’s armed forces openly acknowledge the targets they strike, he said, and do not claim attacks they did not carry out.

The FBI warned police departments in California recently that Iran could retaliate for US strikes by launching drones at the US West Coast, ABC News reported, citing an alert sent to law enforcement agencies.

‘US not capable of hosting the World Cup’

Baghaei also raised doubts about whether the United States could ensure security for major international events, including the FIFA World Cup 2026, in which the Iranian national team is taking part.

He said international football authorities would need to address concerns about the country’s ability to provide adequate security.

Iran is scheduled to play in Group G of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt, with its group-stage matches set to take place in Los Angeles and Seattle in the United States.

Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali said on Wednesday that Iran would not take part in the tourney following airstrikes by the US and Israel.