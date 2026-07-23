Rubio made the remark when asked about Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi invoking the principle of “an eye for an eye.”

“The president’s policy is a head for an eye,” Rubio told reporters at an ASEAN summit in Manila.

“They will pay a very heavy price for the things they’re doing. They’re already paying a very heavy price,” he said.

Rubio said Iran’s industrial and defense industrial bases had been “decimated” and that Tehran was continuing to lose missile launchers and radar systems.

“They’re losing launchers. They’re losing radars every single night. They are suffering billions of dollars in damage, and their economy is a disaster,” he said.

Despite Iran’s rhetoric, Rubio said, “they are suffering tremendously, and they’re going to suffer more until they come to their senses.”

US goal is denuclearized Iran

Rubio said the Trump administration’s goal was a denuclearized Iran, not regime change.

“I think the US is seeking a denuclearized Iran that will never have a nuclear weapon,” Rubio said.

“Our issue and our concern and our focus is denuclearizing Iran. They can never have a nuclear weapon.”

Asked whether Washington was comfortable leaving Iran’s current leadership in power, Rubio replied: “They can’t have a nuclear weapon.”

He also rejected suggestions that Trump had made regime change an objective of the conflict.

“He never said regime change was a goal,” Rubio said.

“From day one of the operation, it was very clear that we were going to degrade their missile launchers, their drones, and their factories and their navy.”

Rubio said Trump had argued that the Iranian people deserved better leadership, but added that Washington’s national interest was ensuring Iran never acquired a nuclear weapon.

Iran not ready for a deal

Rubio said he did not believe Iran was ready to reach an agreement with Washington despite repeated indirect messages seeking talks.

"These people are calling us every day, begging, let's do a deal. They send us messages through other countries, third countries," Rubio said.

"The problem is, every time these people do a deal, they either break it or after they make it, they want to change the deal."

"I don't think they're serious about making a deal," he said, adding: "I think they'll be ready soon because the price they're paying is very high."

Rubio said Iran had suffered extensive military and economic damage.

"They're losing launchers. They're losing radars every single night. They are suffering billions of dollars in damage, and their economy is a disaster," he said.

Despite Iran's rhetoric, Rubio said, "they are suffering tremendously, and they're going to suffer more until they come to their senses."

Warning to Iran

Asked about Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's remarks invoking "an eye for an eye," Rubio responded: "The president's policy is a head for an eye."

"They will pay a very heavy price for the things they're doing. They're already paying a very heavy price," Rubio said.

He said Iran's industrial and defense industrial bases had been "decimated" and said Tehran would continue to pay a price for its actions.

Russia question

Asked about a report that US intelligence analysts were investigating whether Russia had assisted Iranian drone strikes on CIA facilities in the Persian Gulf, Rubio declined to comment on the specific allegation.

"Let's imagine that were true. I certainly wouldn't discuss it in the press," he said.

Rubio said Iran had spent years building up the military capabilities it was now using.

"Nothing that Iran is doing, nothing that anyone's doing to help Iran is in any way increasing their ability to target Americans," he said.

"Iran has spent the better part of 20 years not just sponsoring terrorism, but building long-range rockets, short-range missiles and drones."

He said Tehran had intended to double its stockpile and use its missiles and drones to deter action against a nuclear weapons programme.

"The world will be a safer place because we addressed it," Rubio said, referring to US military action against Iran's capabilities.