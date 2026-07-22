"Iran's in a lot of trouble," Rubio told reporters on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit.

He said Iran was facing "hyperinflation, runaway inflation, high food costs," adding that the country's military infrastructure had suffered "a tremendous amount of damage."

Rubio accused Tehran of spending "every penny they have" over the past two decades "not spending it on their country," but instead "sponsoring terrorist groups and building up their missiles and their drone systems."

He said those missile and drone capabilities had been intended to shield Iran's nuclear ambitions.

"A year from now, Iran would have had so many missiles and drones that they would have been behind a conventional shield that would have given them immunity to do whatever they wanted."

Shipping campaign

Rubio said the United States was focused on protecting commercial shipping and reducing Iran's ability to threaten maritime traffic.

"Ships are trying to go through the Straits and they're getting blown up. Commercial ships are going through the Straits and they're being blown up," he said.

"The United States is defending that shipping and, in addition, is targeting the places that are launching against those ships that continue to degrade Iran's ability to target and harm global shipping."

"So that's what's happening there, and that's what we're focused on."

Memorandum of understanding

Asked about Iran's announcement that it had suspended its commitments under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding with the United States, Rubio said agreements depended on compliance.

"If you make a deal, if you sign on to an agreement, and then you violate the agreement, the agreement's no longer valid," he said.

"That doesn't mean you can't have a future agreement, but ultimately, that future agreement will have to be judged on whether or not you're complying with the conditions."

Rubio said the memorandum "called for the opening of the Straits, free and fair navigation."

"In fact, they were supposed to put out a statement to that regard a week and a half ago, and instead, on the day they were supposed to put out that statement, instead of doing that, they targeted and hit a ship."

Diplomacy remains possible

Rubio said Washington had not abandoned diplomacy despite the military campaign.

"We remain open to diplomacy. We remain open to working it out in a negotiated way."

"But right now, they don't seem to be serious about that, and so we're going to continue to protect shipping."

He added that other countries should join the effort.

"We think other countries should join us in that endeavor. We don't need them to, but they should because they're more impacted by it than we are."

"And at the same time, we are going to, when the opportunity presents itself, degrade their ability to target global shipping."

China and the Strait of Hormuz

Rubio said China's actions had not changed the course of the conflict with Iran and suggested Beijing opposed any disruption to navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Nothing that's happened, nothing that China has done, has in any way changed the trajectory of what you're seeing in terms of the conflicts we're having with Iran," he said.

"I don't think they're big fans of what Iran is trying to do in the Straits."

"They've said so publicly that they oppose tolling or any sort of restraint on freedom of navigation in the Straits, and we hope they'll continue to say that. It's important that other countries say that as well."