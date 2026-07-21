Saudi Arabia’s cabinet, chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, said on Tuesday it would take decisive measures to protect the kingdom’s security and vessels, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The cabinet condemned what it called false and baseless accusations by the Houthis and accused the group of joining the regional conflict to advance its agenda, worsening the suffering of Yemenis and threatening regional security.

It reaffirmed support for Yemen’s internationally recognized government, expressed full solidarity with Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan following Iranian attacks, and called for an immediate halt to military escalation.