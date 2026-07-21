Iran warns Bulgaria against aiding US military operations
Iran warned Bulgaria on Tuesday against allowing the United States to use its territory for military operations against Tehran after Sofia moved to station up to eight US tanker aircraft at an air base.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said any activity facilitating US attacks would amount to complicity in “aggression and war crimes.”
He urged Bulgaria not to become “an accomplice of aggressors and lawbreakers,” Iranian state media reported.