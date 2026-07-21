US President Donald Trump said Iran was “desperate” to meet but that the United States had no interest in talks until Tehran was ready to engage meaningfully.
“They want to desperately meet, and until they’re ready to meet in a meaningful way, we have no interest,” Trump said on Tuesday.
“They cannot have a nuclear weapon, and they won’t have. They’re not going to. They have no chance of having a nuclear weapon,” Trump added.
At least five vessels, including several carrying Saudi oil, made U-turns before reaching the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on Tuesday after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis threatened to block Saudi-linked ships, CBS News reported, citing maritime tracking data.
The vessels included four tankers and a cargo ship. Two crude tankers had departed Saudi ports for China and Pakistan, while another laden oil or chemical tanker was traveling from Saudi Arabia to Oman.
An empty vehicle carrier traveling from Saudi Arabia to Sri Lanka and an empty crude tanker coming from Myanmar also reversed course, CBS said.
US President Donald Trump shared three Truth Social posts highlighting the executions of protesters Erfan Esfandiari, 18, and Gol-Mohammad Mohammadi, 23, who were executed on Sunday at Dastgerd Prison in the central Iranian city of Isfahan.
“The latest one of 52,000, plus, innocent protesters. Savages!!! When will the Democrats wake up??? President DJT,” Trump wrote above a post about Mohammadi’s execution.
Trump also reposted a message about Esfandiari's execution calling on people to “be their voice,” as well as an image of a tearful woman holding a sign reading “STOP KILLING US” against a backdrop featuring the Islamic Republic’s flag.
France summoned Iran’s chargé d’affaires to the foreign ministry following the detention of French embassy staff, the ministry said in a statement.
"France expects the Iranian authorities to shed light on this incident, punish the perpetrators, and ensure the security of its premises and personnel, in accordance with their international obligations," the French foreign ministry said.
The summons comes after France said its embassy staff were detained and physically intimidated by Iran's security services in Tehran on Sunday evening.
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis warned shipping companies on Monday against loading or discharging cargo at Saudi ports, saying vessels that do so could be targeted anywhere within the group’s operational reach, according to an email seen by Reuters.
The email was sent to multiple companies by the Houthis’ Sanaa-based Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center.
“Any such activity would expose the violating vessels to sanctions. Furthermore, they may be subject to targeting in any location within the operational reach of the Yemeni Armed Forces,” it said.
Iran’s attacks hit several power generation and water desalination plants in Kuwait on Monday evening for a fourth consecutive day, the Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ministry said on Tuesday.
The attacks caused fires at several facilities, which emergency teams extinguished in coordination with firefighters and security authorities.
The ministry said some generating units were taken out of service as a precaution to protect equipment and electricity and water systems.