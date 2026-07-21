At least five vessels, including several carrying Saudi oil, made U-turns before reaching the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on Tuesday after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis threatened to block Saudi-linked ships, CBS News reported, citing maritime tracking data.

The vessels included four tankers and a cargo ship. Two crude tankers had departed Saudi ports for China and Pakistan, while another laden oil or chemical tanker was traveling from Saudi Arabia to Oman.

An empty vehicle carrier traveling from Saudi Arabia to Sri Lanka and an empty crude tanker coming from Myanmar also reversed course, CBS said.