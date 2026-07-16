India halts deployment of seafarers on vessels crossing Hormuz
India ordered shipowners and operators not to deploy Indian seafarers on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz until further notice, citing renewed regional hostilities and recent drone attacks that killed two Indian crew members.
“No deployment of Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages involving passage through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders,” the Directorate General of Shipping said in a notice issued late Wednesday.