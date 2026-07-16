Iran has instructed Yemen's Houthis to prepare to close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait if the United States attacks Iranian power infrastructure, three sources told Reuters, potentially opening a second maritime front after Tehran shut the Strait of Hormuz.

Two senior Iranian sources and a regional source said Tehran had discussed the plan internally and conveyed the message to the Houthis, though it was unclear whether this followed US President Donald Trump's threat on Tuesday to target Iran's power plants.

A source close to the Houthis said the group had deployed missiles and drones near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and was awaiting orders to begin attacks on shipping.

The move would threaten the Middle East's second major oil export route after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, raising the risk of further disruption to global energy supplies.