Bahrain sounds siren, urges public to seek shelter
Bahrain's Interior Ministry said on Sunday that a siren had been sounded and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.
Bahrain's Interior Ministry said on Sunday that a siren had been sounded and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.
Iran's top negotiator, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, posted part of the memorandum of understanding signed with the United States on X, warning that "the era of one-sided deals is OVER."
The image highlighted a clause stating that, upon signing the agreement, Iran would "make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days only" between the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
"We told you: keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking," Ghalibaf wrote in the post.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said US forces completed a third round of strikes against Iran this week, hitting approximately 140 Iranian military targets in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.
CENTCOM said the strikes targeted missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks and coastal surveillance locations.
“During three nights of strikes this week, CENTCOM has struck more than 300 targets at the direction of the Commander in Chief to degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels freely transiting the strait. Commercial vessel transits through the vital international maritime corridor continue,” CENTCOM posted on X.
Former US Middle East envoy Dennis Ross said on Saturday the latest US military strikes on Iran were unlikely to deter Tehran, arguing its leaders believe attacks on commercial shipping strengthen their control over the Strait of Hormuz.
“Our current military strikes will produce very little against Iran. If they are meant to show the Iranians the cost of attacks again at ships, they will fail. Iran’s leaders think they gain more from their attacks since they show control of the Straits,” he posted on X.
The United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Defense said on Saturday its air defense systems were actively engaging Iranian missile and drone attacks, adding that sounds heard across parts of the country were the result of intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.
US Central Command said on Saturday its forces launched a third round of strikes against Iran this week after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps allegedly attacked the M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
CENTCOM said a civilian crew member is missing and the vessel cannot continue its voyage due to an onboard fire and significant engine-room damage.
“In response, the United States is imposing a heavy cost by continuing to degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the strait. The strikes are being carried out at the direction of the Commander in Chief,” CENTCOM posted on X.