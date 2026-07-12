Iran's top negotiator, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, posted part of the memorandum of understanding signed with the United States on X, warning that "the era of one-sided deals is OVER."

The image highlighted a clause stating that, upon signing the agreement, Iran would "make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days only" between the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

"We told you: keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking," Ghalibaf wrote in the post.