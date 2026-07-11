In a message issued after the burial of former supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei described retaliation for his father’s death in a February 28 airstrike as “a national demand”, adding that it “will most certainly be carried out.”

It was the second time Khamenei had publicly pledged revenge, after first doing so in his initial written message following his father’s killing and the announcement of his succession.

He has not appeared in public, including at Ali Khamenei’s funeral prayers or burial ceremonies, since the airstrike on the leader’s compound which also reportedly injured him.

Hours earlier, Trump said 1,000 US missiles were “locked and loaded” and aimed at Iran, with thousands more ready to follow if the Iranian government acted on threats to kill him.

Trump said he had authorized the US military, for one year and subject to extension, to “completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran” if an attempt were made on his life.

Khamenei did not name Trump but pledged to bring his father’s killers to justice, saying they would not be allowed to “die peacefully in their beds.”

He said the revenge campaign did not depend on his own survival or the presence of any other official, adding that it would be completed whether he was alive or dead.

The exchange followed state-run funeral ceremonies during which mourners displayed calls for the deaths of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Israel had recently shared information with Washington suggesting Iranian officials had discussed assassinating Trump, citing US and Israeli officials.

Diplomacy continues under pressure

The threats unfolded alongside diplomatic efforts to contain the conflict, with regional mediators pursuing talks even as Washington signaled that time for an agreement was running short.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi traveled to Oman on Saturday for talks on the Strait of Hormuz. Qatari officials also joined the Iran-Oman discussions in Muscat, where the parties were considering a statement on fully reopening the strait’s “median lane” in international waters to unrestricted navigation, Axios reported, citing a diplomat familiar with the talks.

US officials told the Associated Press that Trump had given American negotiators limited time to reach an agreement with Iran and retained a wide range of options if the talks failed.

CBS reported on Saturday, citing a US official, that Vice President JD Vance would not travel to Muscat and that Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner would not take part in the talks there.

Washington also continued to set conditions for any agreement. The officials cited by the Associated Press said a nuclear deal would require Tehran to hand over its highly enriched uranium stockpile and stop attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.