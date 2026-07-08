EU says Iran attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait unacceptable
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday that Iran's attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait were unacceptable and that exchanges of fire between the United States and Iran were complicating efforts to end the war.
Kallas said EU foreign ministers would meet counterparts from countries bordering the Persian Gulf next Monday to discuss support for implementing an agreement and preserving freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.